Big B recalls working in a coal company as 'Kaala Patthar' clocks 42 years

As his film, 'Kaala Patthar', completed 42 years on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane and recalled his first job in a coal company in Calcutta, where he worked before joining the Hindi Film industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:10 IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As his film, 'Kaala Patthar', completed 42 years on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane and recalled his first job in a coal company in Calcutta, where he worked before joining the Hindi Film industry. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a collage consisting of stills from the movie, which includes a shot of him clad with coal all over his body.

Along with the pictures, Bachchan penned a caption recalling the film and his previous job in a coal company. "42 years of 'KAALA PATTHAR' .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company , my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol," he wrote.

In the film, Bachchan plays the role of Captain Vijay Pal Singh, a disgraced Navy personnel who works as a coal miner to punish himself. He gets a chance to redeem himself from his past, when the mine is flooded with water, threatening the lives of many. The film also featured late actors Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Parveen Babi along with actors Shatrughan Sinha, Rakhee, Neetu Singh and Prem Chopra among others.

Currently, Big B is awaiting the release of his upcoming thriller 'Chehre', co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The Rumy Jafry directorial movie produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

The film is set to get a theatrical release on 27 August 2021. Big B is also gearing up for the 13th season of his much-loved quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is scheduled to start on Sony Entertainment Television from August 23.

Along with that, he is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram. (ANI)

