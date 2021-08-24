Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:30 IST
Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins
Image Credit: Instagram / leighannepinnock
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pop star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiance, Watford soccer player Andre Gray have become parents to twins.

Pinnock, one of the members of the British music group Little Mix, welcomed their children on August 16, she announced Monday on Instagram.

''We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21,'' she wrote alongside a black-and-white photograph of her newborns' feet on the social media platform.

The ''Touch'' hitmaker announced her pregnancy in May.

Recently, Pinnock's bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child with partner, Liverpool FC soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday, Edwards shared a black-and-white picture of her baby, which was captioned: ''Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.''

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

