Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

Pop star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiance, Watford soccer player Andre Gray have become parents to twins.

Pinnock, one of the members of the British music group Little Mix, welcomed their children on August 16, she announced Monday on Instagram.

''We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21,'' she wrote alongside a black-and-white photograph of her newborns' feet on the social media platform.

The ''Touch'' hitmaker announced her pregnancy in May.

Recently, Pinnock's bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child with partner, Liverpool FC soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday, Edwards shared a black-and-white picture of her baby, which was captioned: ''Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.''

