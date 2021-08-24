Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from Russia while shooting for 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a glimpse of her day out in Russia, wherein the actor looks super adorable and breezy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:36 IST
Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from Russia while shooting for 'Tiger 3'
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a glimpse of her day out in Russia, wherein the actor looks super adorable and breezy. Katrina is currently shooting in Russia along with actor Salman Khan for their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

On Tuesday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, strolling in the beautiful lanes of Russia's second-largest city, Saint Petersburg. With a cool breeze blowing in her hair, Katrina looked chirpy and super happy as she smiled for the camera.

"Out and about in the world," she captioned the post. Katrina also shared pictures on her Instagram from the same day, where she can be seen spending time in a beautiful green park, dressed in a lavender t-shirt and a colourful skirt.

"A day at the park," she wrote in the caption. For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.

Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'. The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021