HarperCollins presents 'The Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family' by Anahita Dhondy

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins is proud to present a warm and whimsical memoir about embracing the cuisine that one grew up with - 'The Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family' by Anahita Dhondy.

Praise for the Book ''Anahita is part of a new generation of Indian chefs who build on the legacies of the past. She is a brilliant chef and will shine even more brightly in the years to come.'' - Vir Sanghvi, Author of A Rude Life: The Memoir '''There is only one thing more beautiful than Anahita Dhondy. Her cooking. Her secret Parsi recipes. And her simple storytelling. Okay, three things.'' - Freddy Birdy, adman, restaurant designer, artist ''Anahita's passion for the Parsi food of her heritage is the core of this fascinating yummy book. I'm a little biased as I grew extremely fond of her through her years with us but I'm sure you will really enjoy the stories and the recipes hugely.'' - AD Singh, founder and managing director, Olive group of restaurants ''I have been honoured by Anahita's unwavering commitment and involvement with the Chefs' Manifesto, of which I am the founding co-ordinator. The importance of sustainable food choices is expertly endorsed throughout this engaging read, and Anahita clearly feels a powerful and spiritual connection to food. I am particularly fond of the reference to a dish she enjoyed 'that mirrors my people' - it summarises the feeling we all get of the nostalgic recipe from our childhood that is never forgotten, and of her unshakable community. This recipe was said to 'tell the story of travels' which perfectly explains the journey of food, from fork to our hearts'' - Paul Newnham, Director- SDG2 Advocacy Hub Secretariat About the Book Chef-partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala and one of the 30 under 30 on the Forbes Asia list, Anahita Dhondy has spent the last decade taking her culinary heritage to ambitious new heights. 'The Parsi Kitchen' is a warm and whimsical memoir about how she embraced the cuisine that she grew up with.

Weaving together stories of the close-knit, loving and slightly wacky family, Anahita writes with passion about being raised in a food-filled household. From an heirloom Ravo recipe handed down from her grandmother to a Bombay Duck creation inspired by her travels through Gujarat-the tales behind her beloved dishes are a joyful read.

A treasure of memories and beautifully photographed recipes, The Parsi Kitchen is a delightful ode to food, flavours and family.

Anahita Dhondy says, ''It's been eight years since I made that pivotal decision to take the plunge with Parsi food, and every year I have evolved both as a chef and as a person. I want to give readers a peek into everyday life in a Parsi household. A bit of bickering, some amazing anecdotes and, of course, classic recipes handed down through the generations.'' About the Author Anahita Dhondy is former chef-partner, SodaBottleOpenerWala, the Bombay Irani Café and Bar chain that promotes Parsi cuisine. A passionate cook since the age of ten and Le Cordon Bleu Grand Diplome holder, she has won several awards and accolades, including featuring on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2019. This is her first book.

About HarperCollins Publishers India: HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

