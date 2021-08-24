HarperCollins presents 'Bullets Over Bombay' by Uday Bhatia

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uday Bhatia revisits the making of Satya, in his new book, 'Bullets Over Bombay' with testimonies from Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Vishal Bhardwaj and many more.

Praise for the Book ''This book took me right back to my formative years. It was as if I was back there on the sets, watching Ramu with his magic wand and a band of outsiders. A lot of nostalgia and a whole lot of perspective.'' - ANURAG KASHYAP ''An enchanting and detailed look at the making of one of the finest movies of Indian cinema. A must-read for all fans of Satya.'' - VISHAL BHARDWAJ ''A passionate and riveting making-of chronicle of the film that paved the way for so many of us. A must for every Satya lover and student of cinema.'' - SRIRAM RAGHAVAN About the Book In 1998, Satya opened to widespread critical acclaim. At a time when Bollywood was still rediscovering romance, Ram Gopal Varma's film dared to imagine the ordinary life of a Mumbai gangster. It kicked off a new wave of Hindi gangster films that depicted a vital, gritty side of Mumbai, rarely shown in mainstream cinema until then.

More than two decades later, it has become an iconic film. When it was released, the regular moviegoer would have been hard-pressed to recognise more than a couple of names in the film's credits. Today, it reads like an honour roll: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Vishal Bhardwaj, Saurabh Shukla.

Speaking to the people who made Satya a landmark film, Uday Bhatia tells the incredible story of how it all came together, how it drew from the gangster and street film traditions, and why it went on to become a modern classic.

Uday Bhatia says, ''Satya was a pivotal moment in modern Hindi cinema. Writing this gave me the chance to trace its roots and legacy, and to understand from the people who made the film what it was like to live in that moment.'' About the Author Uday Bhatia is a film critic with Mint Lounge in Delhi. He has previously worked with Time Out Delhi and The Sunday Guardian. His writing has appeared in The Caravan, GQ, The Indian Quarterly, The Indian Express and The Hindu Business Line.

About HarperCollins Publishers India HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

