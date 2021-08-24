Left Menu

Zoe Saldana, Rita Moreno lend voices for Netflix's 'Maya and the Three'

Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, and the legendary Rita Moreno have lent their voices for Netflix's 'Maya and the Three', an epic animated fantasy series by creator and director Jorge Gutierrez, the teaser of which dropped today.

24-08-2021
Zoe Saldana and Rita Moreno (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, and the legendary Rita Moreno have lent their voices for Netflix's 'Maya and the Three', an epic animated fantasy series by creator and director Jorge Gutierrez, the teaser of which dropped today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the voice cast also includes Alfred Molina, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquin Cosio, Carlos Alazraqui and Eric Bauza.

The story of 'Maya and the Three' follows Maya, voiced by Saldana, a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from vengeful gods of the underworld. According to Netflix, Iglesias has voiced a character named Picchu, while Maldonado has played Rico.

Gutierrez and lead character animator/creative consultant and his wife Sandra Equihua have voiced Maya's parents, the warrior King Teca and diplomat Queen Teca. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the four-and-a-half-hour series, which will be released as nine 30-minute episodes, will be debuting this fall on Netflix. (ANI)

