Rolling Stones drummer Watts dies at 80 - publicist

Updated: 24-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:11 IST
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

