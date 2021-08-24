Left Menu

Imposter who conned Sri Lankan Tamil woman arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:15 IST
Imposter who conned Sri Lankan Tamil woman arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year old man who posed as well-known Tamil actor Arya and duped a Sri Lankan woman of money and his accomplice were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The action was taken based on a complaint from the woman, living in Germany, a City Police release said.

Mohammed Arman posed himself as Arya and connected to the woman through social media. He duped her of money after promising to marry her, the release said, adding an accomplice of the accused person was also apprehended.

The duo, hailing from the city, was picked up from Ranipet district by a special team and electronic gadgets including laptop were seized from them, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021