Left Menu

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot

American TikTok star Addison Rae's dreams are coming true as she makes her feature film debut in a Netflix movie. "He's All That," a reboot of the 1999 romantic comedy "She's All That," parallels Rae's real life as a popular social media influencer.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:38 IST
TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American TikTok star Addison Rae's dreams are coming true as she makes her feature film debut in a Netflix movie.

"He's All That," a reboot of the 1999 romantic comedy "She's All That," parallels Rae's real life as a popular social media influencer. Since 2019 Rae has gained over 82 million followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed over 5.4 billion 'likes'. "As long as I can remember, I've had a huge passion for just entertaining and making people smile and being in front of a screen," she said. "Being a part of this film is so incredible and hopefully just the beginning for everything that is to come."

In the movie which premieres on Friday, Rae plays Padgett, a teen who suffers heartbreak and embarrassment live and online. To redeem herself she aims to turn her unpopular classmate into a prom king, but the plan hits a snag when she falls for him. Rae's whirlwind success has fueled some criticism, but she brushes it off. "There's always going to be a side of the internet that is a little more critical and judgmental," she said.

"At the end of the day, I think remembering who I am, which is what Padgett ends up finding out and learning, is that... you really have to know yourself and embrace who you are and love who you are and know your intentions and know your heart." The film also stars Rachael Leigh Cook from the original film. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has a cameo role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021