Entertainment News Roundup: Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims; International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims

Advertisement

A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched, and forbade her from watching a television documentary detailing allegations of his sexual abuse. But a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman's claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company.

International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said on Tuesday it had revoked a special Emmy award given to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020, given his resignation from office. Cuomo had received the International Emmy Founders Award for his "masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the organization said in November 2020, when it announced the award.

The afghan-born director tells refugee story in "I Am You"

An Afghan refugee embarks on a dangerous journey across five countries in director Sonia Nassery Cole's latest film "I am You", with echoes of scenes of people desperately trying to leave Kabul now. The Afghan-born filmmaker and activist, who herself fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old for the United States in the 1980s, tells the story of Masoud, whose father is killed by Islamic State, as he seeks safety abroad alongside a pregnant doctor and elderly man

Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones. RINGO STARR

Analysis: Delta variant disrupts Hollywood's box office comeback

Three months after Hollywood launched a marketing blitz that proclaimed "the big screen is back," the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema's rebound from the pandemic. Studio executives and movie theater operators, meeting this week in Las Vegas for the annual CinemaCon convention, hoped to reignite moviegoing this summer. After encouraging turnouts for action flicks such as Marvel's "Black Widow" and "Fast & Furious" franchise movie "F9," recent U.S. and Canadian ticket sales have underwhelmed.

Afghan star Aryana Sayeed recounts harrowing escape from Kabul

An Afghan singer who has used her international fame to amplify calls for women's rights wore an all-enveloping veil to escape her homeland as the Taliban took Kabul. Aryana Sayeed has divided her time between Turkey, Britain, and Afghanistan and had been in Kabul in recent months to start a clothing business. She told Reuters in a weekend interview she received a call on Aug. 14 warning her that the Taliban were closing in on the capital. When the Taliban last held power from 1996 to 2001, they brutally enforced an interpretation of Sunni Islam that banned women from work and school.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast, and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot

American TikTok star Addison Rae's dreams are coming true as she makes her feature film debut in a Netflix movie. "He's All That," a reboot of the 1999 romantic comedy "She's All That," parallels Rae's real life as a popular social media influencer. Since 2019 Rae has gained over 82 million followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed over 5.4 billion 'likes'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)