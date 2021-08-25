Jugal Hansraj wraps shoot of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Actor Jugal Hansraj on Wednesday said he has finished filming his upcoming movie ''Shiv Shastri Balboa'', co-starring veterans Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, in New Jersey.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film marks Hansraj's return to movies five years after he last featured in the Sujoy Ghosh thriller ''Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh''.

''Shiv Shastri Balboa'' is billed as a ''fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America''.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video with Kher, with whom he has worked in his 2010 directorial ''Pyaar Impossible!'', Aditya Chopra's ''Mohabbatein'' and the 1996 romantic drama ''Papa Kehte Hai''.

''This is the end of my sixth film with Kher Saab. It was a wonderful experience, I got to learn a lot. He is very patient, taught me a lot, and is always a lot of fun. Thank you, sir,'' Hansraj said in the clip.

To which, the 66-year-old actor replied, ''It was wonderful working with him for six films. We will do 60 more.'' ''Shiv Shastri Balboa'' also stars ''The Family Man'' actor Sharib Hashmi and ''Rockstar'' fame Nargis Fakhri.

The film is backed by Anita and Ashu Bajpay.

