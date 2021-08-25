Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal to headline film adaptation of 'Oblivion Song'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:02 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal to headline film adaptation of 'Oblivion Song'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and produce ''Oblivion Song'', a big-screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's graphic novel of the same name.

Released by Image Comics in 2018, ''Oblivion Song'' follows the story of Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in Oblivion, an apocalyptic hellscape in Philadelphia that was lost a decade prior, along with 300,000 of its citizens.

According to Variety, Gyllenhaal will back the film via his Nine Stories banner along with Riva Marker and Kirkman, best known for co-creating ''The Walking Dead'' series, via his shingle Skybound Entertainment.

Kirkman, whose credits also include ''Invincible'' and Marvel Comics such as ''Ultimate X-Men'', said he is looking forward to Gyllenhaal bring the story to life.

''We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are,'' he added.

Marker, whose producing credits include ''Beasts of No Nation'' and ''Wildlife'', described ''Oblivion Song'' as a ''mind-blowingly captivating series''.

''Just as Kirkman did with 'The Walking Dead' and 'Invincible', in 'Oblivion Song', he's created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we're reckoning with globally,'' she said.

Veteran producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, which has optioned the rights to the story, said they are elated to collaborate with Nine Stories and Skybound to help bring Kirkman and De Felici's visionary comic to life.

'''Oblivion Song' is a rare combination of spectacle, originality, and masterful, multivolume storytelling, which is basically everything we love in the world,'' they said.

Gyllenhaal will next star in Antoine Fuqua's Netflix film ''The Guilty'', scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September, and Michael Bay's ''Ambulance'' for Universal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021