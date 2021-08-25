Left Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy to reunite with Robert Eggers for 'Nosferatu' remake

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy and director Robert Eggers are teaming up once again for a horror movie, this time for the remake of ''Nosferatu'', the 1922 silent horror film that loosely adapted Bram Stoker's ''Dracula''.

The duo first worked together in the 2015 period supernatural horror film ''The Witch'', which marked the Taylor-Joy's film debut and Eggers' feature directorial debut.

''All my friends are always like, 'What are you doing?!? Take ... a ... break'. But the roles are too good. I wouldn't be able to deal with it if I didn't say yes. I wouldn't cope. I'd rather just go for it and do my best,'' the Golden Globe winner told the Los Angeles Times.

Taylor-Joy recently worked with Eggers in the Viking revenge drama ''The Northman'', also starring Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, which is currently in post-production.

Eggers' version of ''Nosferatu'' was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of ''The Witch'' at Sundance Film Festival.

Taylor-Joy is next set to star in the psychological horror film ''Last Night in Soho'', directed by Edgar Wright; ''The Menu'' by Mark Mylod; George Miller's ''Mad Max: Fury Road'' prequel ''Furiosa'', and the thriller ''Laughter in the Dark'' with ''The Queen Gambit'' co-creator Scott Frank.

