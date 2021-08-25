Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan made U’khand's brand ambassador for art, tourism, culture

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan was on Wednesday made Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence here.

''Despite his humble background, Pawandeep has made a mark in the world of music with his talent. He has made Uttarakhand famous across the country and abroad,'' Dhami said.

Twenty-three-year-old Rajan, who won the 12th edition of music reality show Indian Idol on August 15, is a resident of Champawat in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

