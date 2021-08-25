Mega event to be held from Aug 26 to 28 to boost tourism in Ladakh

Left Menu

Keen to jumpstart tourism in Ladakh after the coronavirus crisis, the Ministry of Tourism has organised a mega event to showcase the region.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur and Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will address the event ''Ladakh: New Start, New Goals'' being organised in Leh from August 26 to 28.

''The objective of the event is to promote Ladakh as a tourist destination with focus on aspects of adventure, culture and responsible tourism. The event aims to provide indigenous product knowledge to the industry stakeholders and also a platform to local stakeholders for interaction with the tour operators/buyers from the rest of the country,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The event will include activities like exhibition, panel discussions, B2B meetings, technical tours, cultural evening to showcase tourism facilities in Ladakh.

Reddy will grace the event virtually.

During the event, 'Tourism Vision for Ladakh' would be unveiled which focuses on overall development of the Ladakh region. The document envisions promoting tourism in the backdrop of sustainable ecological practices, building on local material and human resources, ministry officials said.

The ministry has aggressively started tourism promotions with participation of the industry stakeholders after the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down any tourism opportunities.

The ministry has been promoting Ladakh in domestic as well as in international markets through various campaigns and initiatives such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ wherein a dedicated webinar on Ladakh was conducted.

Promotion of Ladakh has also been undertaken through Incredible India Website, social media platforms of the ministry, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

