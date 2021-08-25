Left Menu

Shekhar Kapur recalls sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane to recall his acting stint in 1990 released film 'Drishti'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:32 IST
Shekhar Kapur recalls sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia
Shekhar Kapur (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane to recall his acting stint in 1990 released film 'Drishti'. Taking to Instagram, Shekhkar posted one of the stills from the film that features him and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

"In Drishti. With the ever beautiful Dimple Kapadia. One of my very few forays as an actor. A lovely film on human relationships by Govind Nihilani," he captioned the image. Irrfan Khan and Mita Vashisht were also a part of 'Drishti'.

Apart from 'Drishti', Shekhar, who is best known for directing films like 'Masoom', 'Mr India', 'Bandit Queen', and historical biopics 'Queen Elizabeth', also acted in popular TV series 'Khandan' in the 1980s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

