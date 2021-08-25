Noted researcher, author Gail Omvedt dies at 81

Noted researcher and co-founder of the Shramik Mukti Dal Dr Gail Omvedt died of prolonged illness in Kasegaon village of Maharashtra's Sangli district on Wednesday, family sources said.

She was 81.

As a student in the US, Dr Omvedt took part in various movements such as anti-war agitations. After completing her post-graduate studies in America, she came to India and started her studies on various social movements and the work of Mahatma Phule.

During her doctoral research, she wrote her thesis on 'Non-Brahmin Movement in Western India' and started working for the cause of Dalits, women, and other deprived classes. Dr Omvedt co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal with her activist husband Dr Bharat Patankar and became an Indian citizen in 1983.

The activist-researcher penned more than 25 books including ''Cultural Revolt In Colonial Society - The Non-Brahmin Movement in Western India'', ''Seeking Begumpura'', ''Buddhism In India'', ''Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar'', to name a few.

Dr Omvedt is survived by her husband, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Condoling Dr Omvedt’s death, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said her contribution to various social movements in India, Sant literature, folk traditions, and her work on women's rights will remain noted.

