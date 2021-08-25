Left Menu

Kota 'tehsildar' suspended for asking 'sisters' to relinquish right to paternal property

The tehsildar of Degod subdivision was suspended on Tuesday after several womens rights organisations took objection to the release, issued on August 21, the day before the festival, and demanded action against him.An order issued by the revenue board director, Ajmer, stated that Dilip Singh Prajapati was suspended with immediate effect for violation of conduct rules under CCA Rule 13 1 Asked about the release issued by his office, Prajapati told PTI, The appeal was meant for daughtersisters who want to voluntarily relinquish their paternal right.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue official here has been suspended for issuing an official press release asking men to make Raksha Bandhan memorable by getting their sisters to relinquish their right to paternal property. The 'tehsildar' of Degod subdivision was suspended on Tuesday after several women's rights organizations took objection to the release, issued on August 21, the day before the festival, and demanded action against him.

An order issued by the revenue board director, Ajmer, stated that Dilip Singh Prajapati was suspended with "immediate effect for violation of conduct rules under CCA Rule 13 (1)…" Asked about the release issued by his office, Prajapati told PTI, "The appeal was meant for daughter/sisters who want to voluntarily relinquish their paternal right. They could do so to make their Raksha Bandhan memorable." The press release was titled 'Raksha Bandhan ko yaadgaar banaiye, bahino se swechhik hak tyag karvaiye (Make Raksha Bandhan memorable, get sisters to voluntarily renounce their property rights)'. In his letter, he made an appeal to men to get their sisters to voluntarily relinquish their paternal property right when they visit their paternal homes on Raksha Bandhan. "When a landowner (khatedar) dies, the names of his son, daughter, wife are entered… as his natural heirs. It has been a tradition in several religions and families that the sisters and daughters do not take their share from the paternal property as they claim it from the property of in-laws, but careless khatedar/farmers do not get the paternal rights (of their sisters) relinquished in time," the release issued by the tehsildar's office read.

The statement went on to discuss the situation arising out of compensation cheques issued in the names of daughters and sisters when the government acquires land. It spoke of instances of brothers and sisters going without talking their entire lives due to "ill-will and enmity created by compensation amount over paternal land". It added that when a woman dies, the names of her husband or children are legalized as owners in the property papers. Even after the person (sister/ daughter) connecting the two families has died, the son-in-law ends up being the owner of the property and often sells it at throwaway prices, resulting in long court battles and even murder, the release said. Taking note of the letter, several NGOs demanded the suspension of the tehsildar as well as action against the Kota collector for lapses in monitoring the activities of the government official.

