Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' clocks 21 years

It was a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Anil Kapoor as his film 'Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' completed 21 years of its release. Taking to Instagram story, Anil recalled how late producer D Ramanaidu helped his brother Boney Kapoor by handing over the film to him.

"The film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu's. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way..forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21YearsofHamaraDilAaapkePaasHai," he wrote. Reportedly, Boney's production house was going through a rough phase and it was Naidu who decided to take a step backwards and hand over his film to the former.

Advertisement

'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre, was helmed by Satish Kaushik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)