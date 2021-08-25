Left Menu

Palghar villager's death: Post-mortem confirms ligature marks on neck; cops suspect suicide

Over a month after a 48-year-old tribal man was found dead at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra after allegedly being forced to work as a bonded labourer, his post-mortem report has revealed that liguature marks were found on his neck, police said on Wednesday.Palghar District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said it is a suspected case of suicide although probe was on to confirm it.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:19 IST
  • India

Over a month after a 48-year-old tribal man was found dead at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra after allegedly being forced to work as a bonded labourer, his post-mortem report has revealed that liguature marks were found on his neck, police said on Wednesday.

Palghar District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said it is a suspected case of suicide although probe was on to confirm it. He also said that no bonded labour system was found operating in Ase village in Mokhada tehsil, where the incident occurred.

The victim, Kalu Dharma Pawar, was found dead on July 13. On August 2, his wife told the police that their 14-year-old son Dattu had earlier committed suicide by jumping from a hillock. Pawar had borrowed Rs 500 from one Ramdas Ambu Korde as he did not have money to perform the last rites of the son, police had said last week. Pawar then started working under Korde as a daily wage. His wife had told the police that he might have ended his life as he was fed up with Korde's atrocities. Based on her complaint, police had registered an offence under IPC 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act against Korde on August 20. He was arrested on August 22, but was released on bail the next day, police said.

Shinde said, ''The post-mortem report revealed that ligature marks were found on the neck of the deceased. We are trying to find out what exactly happened.'' PTI COR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

