Woman dies by suicide after husband's death
A 30-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at Virar in Palghar district on Wednesday following her husband's death, police said. Santoshi Parmar, the woman, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling at her house in Manvelpada after her husband Narendra Parmar died earlier in the day due to an illness, a police official said.
The exact cause of her suicide was not known though prima facie the shock of husband's death seems to be the reason, he said.
Both the bodies have been sent for autopsy and probe is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
