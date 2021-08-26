Entertainment News Roundup: R Kelly accuser says R&B singer tried to shift blame to her parents; Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said on Tuesday it had revoked a special Emmy award given to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020, given his resignation from office. Cuomo had received the International Emmy Founders Award for his "masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the organization said in November 2020, when it announced the award.

Cut off from escape, an Afghan hip-hop dancer fears for his life

With less than a week until the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, an Afghan hip-hop dancer sees little chance of escape and fears he will be killed by the Taliban. "Hip-hop is western culture... It's American. They hate it," said the 27-year-old teacher and choreographer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones. RINGO STARR

Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing

Universal Music Group, which is behind singers such as Justin Bieber and is owned by France's Vivendi, expects further revenue growth this year as streaming sales boom and it aims to pay out dividends once it lists in Amsterdam, it said. Due to be floated on Sept. 21, the company helps to promote and distribute boyband BTS and singers such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as well as making earnings from rights.

R Kelly accuser says R&B singer tried to shift blame to her parents

A lawyer for R. Kelly on Wednesday tried to undercut claims by a woman who accused the R&B singer of sexual abuse, showing her letters to family members where she accused her parents of selling her out. Attorney Deveraux Cannick asked the woman, known on the witness stand as Jane, to read letters where she said her parents had suggested she lie to Kelly about her age, and that they tried to benefit financially from her relationship with him.

Afghan star Aryana Sayeed recounts harrowing escape from Kabul

An Afghan singer who has used her international fame to amplify calls for women's rights wore an all-enveloping veil to escape her homeland as the Taliban took Kabul. Aryana Sayeed has divided her time between Turkey, Britain and Afghanistan and had been in Kabul in recent months to start a clothing business. She told Reuters in a weekend interview she received a call on Aug. 14 warning her that the Taliban were closing in on the capital. When the Taliban last held power from 1996 to 2001, they brutally enforced an interpretation of Sunni Islam that banned women from work and school.

Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

A man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 "Nevermind" album has filed a lawsuit against the surviving members of the influential band, alleging the image was child sexual exploitation. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California, Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the album's cover, which depicted him swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Joni Mitchell to be honored by music world

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be honored by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusicCares person of the year. MusicCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said on Wednesday that artists would pay tribute to Mitchell at an event on Jan. 29.

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot

American TikTok star Addison Rae's dreams are coming true as she makes her feature film debut in a Netflix movie. "He's All That," a reboot of the 1999 romantic comedy "She's All That," parallels Rae's real life as a popular social media influencer. Since 2019 Rae has gained over 82 million followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed over 5.4 billion 'likes'.

