Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The 25-year-old rapper announced the news on her Instagram account. She wrote, "I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow."

It will be the singer's first hosting gig at an awards show, but not her first trip to the VMAs, as last year she performed a medley of 'Say So' and 'Like That' on the telecast. She also won the Moon Person for the best new artist in 2020. As per People magazine, Doja Cat was previously announced as a performer at the show and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for 'Kiss Me More', featuring SZA.

The track, which was recently ranked second in Spotify's US top 5 songs of summer, will go up against Lil Nas X's video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', DJ Khaled and Drake's video for 'POPSTAR' featuring Justin Bieber, 'Bad Habits' by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears'. In the artist of the year category, she's up against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrig and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat is also nominated for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects. She will share the stage with a slew of other performers, including Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello.

Previous MTV VMAs hosts include Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. The MTV VMAs will air live from New York City on September 12 at 8 pm EST on MTV. (ANI)

