Left Menu

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:15 IST
Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Doja Cat (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The 25-year-old rapper announced the news on her Instagram account. She wrote, "I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow."

It will be the singer's first hosting gig at an awards show, but not her first trip to the VMAs, as last year she performed a medley of 'Say So' and 'Like That' on the telecast. She also won the Moon Person for the best new artist in 2020. As per People magazine, Doja Cat was previously announced as a performer at the show and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for 'Kiss Me More', featuring SZA.

The track, which was recently ranked second in Spotify's US top 5 songs of summer, will go up against Lil Nas X's video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', DJ Khaled and Drake's video for 'POPSTAR' featuring Justin Bieber, 'Bad Habits' by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears'. In the artist of the year category, she's up against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrig and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat is also nominated for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects. She will share the stage with a slew of other performers, including Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello.

Previous MTV VMAs hosts include Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. The MTV VMAs will air live from New York City on September 12 at 8 pm EST on MTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021