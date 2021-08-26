Left Menu

Sterling K Brown, Mark Duplass to star in sci-fi film 'Biosphere'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:36 IST

''This Is Us'' star Sterling K Brown and ''The Morning Show'' star Mark Duplass are joining hands for a sci-fi movie titled ''Biosphere''.

Mel Eslyn, who has backed films like ''The One I Love'' and ''Outside In'' for Duplass Brothers Productions, makes her feature directorial debut with the upcoming movie.

Eslyn and Mark Duplass have penned the film, which has completed production. The details of the project's plot are being kept under wraps.

''Biosphere'' is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker, who previously co-directed the Duplass Brothers-produced docuseries ''The Lady and the Dale''.

Eslyn is also the president of Duplass Brothers Productions, founded by Mark and his brother, ''The Chair'' actor Jay Duplass.

She previously directed three episodes of the HBO anthology show ''Room 104'' and produced the series.

