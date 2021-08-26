Didn't have a superhero to look up to as a kid: Destin Daniel Cretton on 'Shang-Chi'

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton says he wasn't keen on directing a Marvel film until the studio announced that they were making their first Asian-American project, which offered him a chance to create an inspiring superhero for the current generation of Asians.

''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead.

The filmmaker, who is of Japanese, American, Slovak and Irish descent and was raised in Hawaii, shot to fame with indie hits like Brie Larson starrer ''Short Term 12'' (2013), 2017 drama ''The Glass Castle'' and the acclaimed ''Just Mercy'' (2019) before landing the Marvel project.

''I didn't initially have a huge desire to make these giant movies until Marvel announced that they were doing their first Asian-American superhero (film) and it ignited something in me that I didn't know was there. ''I didn't realise there was a vacuum I had from not having a superhero to look up to when I was a kid, so that got me really excited to go in and talk to Marvel about the movie,'' the 42-year-old director told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

With the upcoming film, scheduled to be released in cinema halls in India on September 3, the director said he found a neat balance of action set pieces and an emotional story. Set after the events of ''Avengers: Endgame'' (2019), the movie follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

''The biggest challenge for me in this movie was remembering that the intimacy of the film, the scenes, and the relationships between these characters were as important as action-packed scenes that we were doing. In Liu, who shot to fame with the popular sitcom ''Kim's Convenience'', Cretton found the perfect mix of classic superhero energy and an emotional depth.

''One of his greatest gifts is to be both, masculine and vulnerable. Shang-Chi is a strong character, he rises to big superhero strength but he is also a kid who has a lot of things that he hasn't dealt with. Simu encapsulates both of those emotions very well.'' Hong Kong star Tony Leung features in the movie as Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father and the main villain.

The filmmaker said he has been a long-time admirer of Leung's acclaimed work in filmmaker Wong Kar-wai's films ''Chungking Express'' and ''In the Mood for Love'', and was ''intimidated'' to collaborate with him for ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''.

''Tony is a legend, working with him was very intimidating for me at first because I have really looked up to him and idolised him since I saw 'Chungking Express' and 'In the Mood for Love'. He is such a professional. To be able to just be four-five feet away from him, doing these incredible performances was such a treat for me. I had so much fun working with him,'' he added.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh.

''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. In India, the film will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

