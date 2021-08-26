Left Menu

Josh Lucas joins Patricia Clarkson in political thriller 'Lilly'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:17 IST
Josh Lucas joins Patricia Clarkson in political thriller 'Lilly'
''Ford v Ferrari'' actor Josh Lucas will star opposite Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson in ''Lilly'', a political thriller directed by Rachel Feldman.

The film is based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter, the Alabama woman for whom former President Barack Obama named his first piece of legislation -- The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act of 2009.

Also starring Thomas Sadoski, ''Lilly'' explores the psychological cost of putting one's life on the line for justice.

The love story of Lilly (Clarkson) and her husband Charles (Lucas) is the beating heart of the social justice drama.

Sadoski plays Jon Goldfarb, the Birmingham civil rights attorney who navigated Ledbetter's legal battles.

Feldman is directing from a script she wrote with Adam Prince.

An independently financed film, ''Lilly'' will be produced by J Todd Harris, Kelly Ashton, Simone Pero, Christine Schwarzman, and Kerianne Flynn, in association with the Georgia-based Thomasville Pictures.

Production is expected to begin in Georgia in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

