PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:40 IST
'Downton Abbey 2' gets official title, release date
Los Angeles, Aug 26 (PTI) ''Downton Abbey 2'', the sequel to the first film from 2019, which was based on the hit British series of the same name, has been given an official title.

Carnival Films and Focus Features have announced that the follow-up part will be called ''Downton Abbey: A New Era''.

The two studios also revealed that the much-awaited sequel will open on March 18, 2022. Julian Fellowes, the creator of beloved series, has penned the screenplay for the movie, which brings back the beloved Crawley family and the staff of Downton.

The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith, are back for the sequel.

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are the new additions.

''My Week With Marilyn'' fame Simon Curtis has directed the film, which is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes.

Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date.

