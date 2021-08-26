Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:20 IST
Nusrat Jahan becomes mother of baby boy
Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said.

Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.

Jahan's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said. Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, ''There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.'' PTI SCH SUS SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

