Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut recalls being tormented during Kargil War

Actor Kangana Ranaut is deeply moved by the recently released movie 'Shershaah', which revolves around Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:48 IST
Kangana Ranaut recalls being tormented during Kargil War
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut is deeply moved by the recently released movie 'Shershaah', which revolves around Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Taking to Instagram, on Thursday, Kangana praised the makers of the film for giving the tribute to Vikram Batra through their movie. She also recalled how Kargil War made her tormented.

"National Hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur...very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened...news spread like wildfire in Himachal...it slit through our hearts....as a kid I remember being tormented for days," she wrote. Kangana also heaped praises on actor Sidharth Malhotra who plays the titular role of Vikram Batra in the movie.

"What a glorious tribute Sidharth... congratulations to entire team, it was a big responsibility and you all excelled, " she added. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, 'Shershaah' also features actors Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, and Sahil Vaid among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021