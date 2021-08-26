Kangana Ranaut recalls being tormented during Kargil War

Actor Kangana Ranaut is deeply moved by the recently released movie 'Shershaah', which revolves around Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Taking to Instagram, on Thursday, Kangana praised the makers of the film for giving the tribute to Vikram Batra through their movie. She also recalled how Kargil War made her tormented.

"National Hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur...very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened...news spread like wildfire in Himachal...it slit through our hearts....as a kid I remember being tormented for days," she wrote. Kangana also heaped praises on actor Sidharth Malhotra who plays the titular role of Vikram Batra in the movie.

"What a glorious tribute Sidharth... congratulations to entire team, it was a big responsibility and you all excelled, " she added. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, 'Shershaah' also features actors Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, and Sahil Vaid among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)