Mithun Chakraborty happy to make appearance in promo of 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has recently made an appearance in the latest promo of a TV show titled 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:53 IST
Mithun Chakraborty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has recently made an appearance in the latest promo of a TV show titled 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'. The 'Disco Dancer' star not only appeared in the trailer of the show but was also involved in the creative aspects of the project.

Talking about the same, Mithun said, "The minute I heard Chikoo's story, I was drawn to it. I was keen on being a part of the creative aspect of the promo as well. I used to sit with the creative team, discuss the shots and angles, and then even changed the script a bit at times to make it more engaging. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this promo is in a way my brainchild, so I made sure that everything has to be picture perfect!" 'Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei' is Star Plus' upcoming show that portrays an adorable mother-daughter relationship where the duo has a common connection through dance.

Actors Vaishnavi Prajapati and Paridhi Sharma will be seen in the lead roles of the show. (ANI)

