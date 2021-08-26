Babil shares joyful pictures of late father Irrfan Khan

Left Menu

Thursday turned out to be a treat for late actor Irrfan Khan's fans as his elder son Babil shared an unseen picture of the former, who had passed away on April 29, 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:24 IST
Late Irrfan Khan with wife (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Thursday turned out to be a treat for late actor Irrfan Khan's fans as his elder son Babil shared an unseen picture of the former, who had passed away on April 29, 2020. Taking to Instagram, Babil posted the image, wherein Irrfan can be seen sharing smiles with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

"Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while," he captioned the post. As soon as Babil posted the picture, Irrfan's fans got nostalgic and flooded the post with emotional comments.

"Irrfan lives in our hearts," a user commented. "Look at his smile. This picture made my day," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

