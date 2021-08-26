Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turns 5

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's firstborn Misha turned a year older on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:28 IST
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turns 5
Shahid Kapoor with his wife and daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's firstborn Misha turned a year older on Thursday. Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Mira took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message.

"Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha.Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the lainbows Jou are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord', Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa," she wrote. Alongside the note, Mira posted a picture of a rainbow cake.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son Zain. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021