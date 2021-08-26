Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Annabelle Sethupathy' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in Sept
Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's multilingual feature film ''Annabelle Sethupathy'' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.
Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathy, known for critically-acclaimed movies like ''Super Deluxe'', ''Aandavan Kattalai'', ''Master'' and ''Vikram Vedha''.
The ''Haseen Dillruba'' star took to Twitter and shared the film's release date announcement.
''Annabelle Sethupathy'' will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
''Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS,'' Pannu, 34, tweeted.
The film is reportedly a horror comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles. ''Anabelle Sethupathi'' is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.
