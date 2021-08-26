Left Menu

When 'ghost' arrived on the sets of 'Engineering Girls 2.0'

It's important for actors to take breaks during their long hectic shifts and make the atmosphere entertaining by playing pranks on their co-stars or engaging themselves in other activities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:29 IST
When 'ghost' arrived on the sets of 'Engineering Girls 2.0'
Poster of 'Engineering 2.0' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's important for actors to take breaks during their long hectic shifts and make the atmosphere entertaining by playing pranks on their co-stars or engaging themselves in other activities. On the same note, actor Sejal Kumar recalled how actors Barkha Singh and Kritika Avasthi tried to prank her on the sets of 'Engineering Girls 2.0'.

"My co-actors Barkha and Kritika played a prank on me and pretended to be a ghost when I was sleeping inside my room because I wasn't shooting that time and it was a night shoot. They started knocking on my door, didn't answer when I called out, then I called Barkha to ask if it was her, but she didn't answer my call. Then I had to call production to check as the main door used to always stay open as the lock was broken so I thought someone was trying to enter my room. It was scary," she said. The new season of 'Engineering 2.0' will premiere on Zee 5 on August 27. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Engineering 2.0' revolves around Maggu, Sabu and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021