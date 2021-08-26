Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan loves his pink surgical mask

COVID-19 safety precautions are essential, and our Bollywood stars have been seen ensuring safety with style.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:27 IST
Kartik Aaryan loves his pink surgical mask
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram).
COVID-19 safety precautions are essential, and our Bollywood stars have been seen ensuring safety with style. Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a selfie on Thursday, in which he covered his mouth and nose with a pink surgical mask.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a blurry selfie, sporting his pink mask along with a white hoodie. "Make Pink our National mask colour," he wrote in the caption.

Kartik's picture garnered lakhs of likes within an hour of posting. "Going to buy a pink mask now," a user commented. "National crush," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

