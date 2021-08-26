Actor Sonu Sood to meet Delhi CM on Friday
- Country:
- India
Actor Sonu Sood is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, sources said.
The 47-year-old actor catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.
The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, but it comes a day after Kejriwal announced that his government would soon come up with ''the most progressive'' film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Sonu Sood
ALSO READ
International Baccalaureate board to be knowledge partner of newly formed Delhi Board of School Education: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches faceless transport services
PM, Union ministers, leaders wish Arvind Kejriwal on birthday
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic, immensely thankful to them: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.