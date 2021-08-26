Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:41 IST
Actor Sonu Sood to meet Delhi CM on Friday
Actor Sonu Sood is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, sources said.

The 47-year-old actor catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.

The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, but it comes a day after Kejriwal announced that his government would soon come up with ''the most progressive'' film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry.

