Filming for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' wraps up

The shooting for the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has wrapped up after going on floors in 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:13 IST
'RRR' poster (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The shooting for the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has wrapped up after going on floors in 2018. Taking to the official Twitter handle of the film, makers shared, "And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."

Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner, 'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. Recently, the first single from the movie titled 'Dosti', was released over the weekend on the occasion of Friendship Day.

The film is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and will release on October 13 this year. PEN Studios bagged the theatrical distribution rights of the film across North India and also bought its worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

