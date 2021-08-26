Left Menu

First look of Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Annabelle Sethupathi' unveiled

Taapsee Pannu, on Thursday, unveiled the first look of Vijay Sethupathi starrer multilingual feature film 'Annabelle Sethupathi', which is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:25 IST
Poster of 'Annabelle Sethupathi' (Image Source: Instagram).
Taapsee Pannu, on Thursday, unveiled the first look of Vijay Sethupathi starrer multilingual feature film 'Annabelle Sethupathi', which is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17. Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and shared the film's poster along with the caption, "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS."

This film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathy, known for critically-acclaimed movies like 'Super Deluxe', 'Aandavan Kattalai', 'Master' and 'Vikram Vedha'. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film is reportedly a horror-comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles.

Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, son of director and actor Sundarajan, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from 'Annabelle Sethupathi', the 34-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and 'Blurr', along with many others in the pipeline. (ANI)

