Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt; Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing and more

Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie. Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges

Porn actor Ron Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23 year period. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Jeremy was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges, which involve 21 women aged between 15 and 51 years old.

Cut off from escape, an Afghan hip-hop dancer fears for his life

With less than a week until the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, an Afghan hip-hop dancer sees little chance of escape and fears he will be killed by the Taliban. "Hip-hop is western culture... It's American. They hate it," said the 27-year-old teacher and choreographer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing

Universal Music Group, which is behind singers such as Justin Bieber and is owned by France's Vivendi, expects further revenue growth this year as streaming sales boom and it aims to pay out dividends once it lists in Amsterdam, it said. Due to be floated on Sept. 21, the company helps to promote and distribute boyband BTS and singers such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as well as making earnings from rights.

R Kelly accuser says R&B singer tried to shift blame to her parents

A lawyer for R. Kelly on Wednesday tried to undercut claims by a woman accusing the R&B singer of sexual abuse, by showing letters she wrote to family members in which she accused her parents of selling her out. Attorney Deveraux Cannick asked the woman, known on the witness stand as Jane, to read letters in which she said her parents had suggested she lie to Kelly about her age, and that they tried to benefit financially from her relationship with him.

Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

A man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 "Nevermind" album has filed a lawsuit against the surviving members of the influential band, alleging the image was child sexual exploitation. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California, Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the album's cover, which depicted him swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Joni Mitchell to be honored by music world

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be honored by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusiCares person of the year. MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said on Wednesday that artists would pay tribute to Mitchell at an event on Jan. 29.

