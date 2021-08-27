Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 08:35 IST
New Zealand to extend COVID-19 lockdown until Tuesday -media report

New Zealand is expected to stay in lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until midnight on Tuesday with Auckland and the Northland to stay shut for longer, the New Zealand Herald reported without citing the source for the information.

New Zealand reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce shortly whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

