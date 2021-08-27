Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan recreate 'Main Hoon Na' moment

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Shah Rukh Khan's fans wait eagerly for him to make his charming presence, and on Thursday night, the superstar surprised his followers in the most adorable way.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:06 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan recreate 'Main Hoon Na' moment
Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Shah Rukh Khan's fans wait eagerly for him to make his charming presence, and on Thursday night, the superstar surprised his followers in the most adorable way. While shooting for an advertisement with director Farah Khan, SRK recreated the title track of their hit film 'Main Hoon Na'.

Sharing a glimpse of the recreation, Farah took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein the two can be seen dancing on the 'Main Hoon Na' song. "With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk .. there's no one like you," Farah captioned the post.

SRK's video left netizens in awe of him. Reacting to the clip, actor Ranveer Singh commented, "ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!"

"Oh my God....This made my day," a fan wrote. "All time favourite," actor Riteish Deshmukh commented.

For the unversed, 'Main Hoon Na', which was released in 2004, also featured actors Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, and Zayed Khan. In the film, SRK essayed the role of an army officer, Major Ram Prasad. After 'Main Hoon Na', SRK reunited with Farah for films 'Om Shanti Om' (2007) and 'Happy New Year' (2014). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021