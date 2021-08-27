Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan sends best wishes to father Amitabh Bachchan for 'Chehre'

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' released in theatres today, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished him luck via a special post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:33 IST
Abhishek Bachchan sends best wishes to father Amitabh Bachchan for 'Chehre'
Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' released in theatres today, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished him luck via a special post. Junior Bachchan took to Instagram to share that he started his morning by listening to 'Ganpati Aarti' sung by none other than his father.

"Starting the day with His voice and His name! All the best for the release of #Chehre today," he captioned the post. Speaking of 'Chehre', the film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and also features actors like Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor among others.

It was supposed to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from 'Chehre', Big B has also others films such as 'Brahmastra' and 'Goodbye' in his kitty. Meanwhile, he is busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021