Abhishek Bachchan sends best wishes to father Amitabh Bachchan for 'Chehre'

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' released in theatres today, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished him luck via a special post. Junior Bachchan took to Instagram to share that he started his morning by listening to 'Ganpati Aarti' sung by none other than his father.

"Starting the day with His voice and His name! All the best for the release of #Chehre today," he captioned the post. Speaking of 'Chehre', the film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and also features actors like Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor among others.

It was supposed to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from 'Chehre', Big B has also others films such as 'Brahmastra' and 'Goodbye' in his kitty. Meanwhile, he is busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)