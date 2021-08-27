Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt; Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie. Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges

Porn actor Ron Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23 year period. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Jeremy was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges, which involve 21 women aged between 15 and 51 years old.

China to crack down on 'chaotic' online fan culture

China will move to crack down on the "chaotic" online celebrity fan culture, the country's cyberspace regulator said in a notice published on Friday, part of an ongoing state campaign to "rectify" the internet sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it would take action against the dissemination of "harmful information" in celebrity fan groups and close down discussion channels that spread celebrity scandals or "provoke trouble".

Cut off from escape, an Afghan hip-hop dancer fears for his life

With less than a week until the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, an Afghan hip-hop dancer sees little chance of escape and fears he will be killed by the Taliban. "Hip-hop is western culture... It's American. They hate it," said the 27-year-old teacher and choreographer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing

Universal Music Group, which is behind singers such as Justin Bieber and is owned by France's Vivendi, expects further revenue growth this year as streaming sales boom and it aims to pay out dividends once it lists in Amsterdam, it said. Due to be floated on Sept. 21, the company helps to promote and distribute boyband BTS and singers such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as well as making earnings from rights.

JoJo Siwa joins 'Dancing With the Stars' in first same-sex pairing

YouTuber JoJo Siwa will join U.S. television's "Dancing With the Stars" next month as part of the first same-sex couple on the show, producers said on Thursday. Siwa, 18, who earlier this year said she was pansexual, will be paired with a female professional dancer when the show launches its 30th season in September.

Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

A man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 "Nevermind" album has filed a lawsuit against the surviving members of the influential band, alleging the image was child sexual exploitation. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California, Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the album's cover, which depicted him swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

R. Kelly accuser says singer could put 'fear of God' into her

A woman who claims R. Kelly had sex with her when she was 17 testified at his sex abuse trial that the R&B singer could be so intimidating that he put the "fear of God" into her.

The now 39-year-old woman, who identified herself as Stephanie, told a Brooklyn jury she found it "humiliating" to have sex with Kelly during their six-month relationship.

Joni Mitchell to be honored by music world

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be honored by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusiCares person of the year. MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said on Wednesday that artists would pay tribute to Mitchell at an event on Jan. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)