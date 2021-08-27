Thane: Newborn girl found dumped near gutter, hospitalised

A newborn girl was found dumped by the side of a gutter near a temple in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The infant was spotted by a morning walker near Ayyappa temple in Balkum locality on Wednesday, they said. On being informed, the personnel of Kapurbawdi police station went to the spot and got the child, said to be only two days old, admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, an official said. An offence under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) has been registered against unidentified persons and the police have launched a search to trace them.

