Neha Dhupia receives adorable birthday wish from husband Angad Bedi

Actor Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 41st birthday on Friday, and to make her day special, her husband Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt message for her on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:36 IST
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 41st birthday on Friday, and to make her day special, her husband Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt message for her on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don't need to be celebrated only on 27th August.. but every day for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life..I wish that we make the coming years memorable together," he wote.

Angad and Neha got married in May 2018, and a few months later, they were blessed with their daughter Mehr. The couple is now expecting their second child. Wishing Neha on her birthday, Angad even posted a beautiful image, wherein Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Angad hugs her from behind.

"I will always hold your hand... stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I Love you... mehr ki maa," he added. Neha is touched by Angad's gesture.

"This message has my heart. I love you beyond words, my love," she commented. Apart from Angad, other members of the Indian film industry including Soha Ali Khan and Kubbra Sait also wished Neha on her birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

