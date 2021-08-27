Left Menu

Here's how Farhan Akhtar wished his lady love Shibani Dandekar on her birthday

Actor Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's birthday special with a sweet message.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's birthday special with a sweet message. Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a picture, wherein we can see him and Shibani holding each other's hands while posing for the camera.

"With all my heart... happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post. Making her birthday more memorable, Shibani has tattooed the name of Farhan on her neck.

Sharing a glimpse of the new ink, she took to Instagram Story and posted a picture, in which her face isn't visible but the word Farhan is written on one side of her neck. "Inked by the best," she wrote alongside the image.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. (ANI)

