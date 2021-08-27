Victoria Mahoney tapped to direct 'The Old Guard' sequel for Netflix, Theron returns

Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to direct the sequel to ''The Old Guard'', Netflix's Charlize Theron-led superhero action-adventure.

The film premiered on Netflix in July 2020. Apart from Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also returning for the sequel.

The original film, based on the graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, but the director, who is busy with other projects, is not returning for the sequel, instead passing the reins to Mahoney.

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter,'' Prince-Bythewood said in a statement.

Mahoney recently served as second unit director on JJ Abrams' ''Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker'', making her the first woman and first Black woman to direct a Star Wars movie.

''Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard. I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement--being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses,'' Mahoney said, tipping her hat to the film's team.

The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for Skydance; Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; Marc Evans for Marc Evans Productions; and Prince-Bythewood.

In a joint statement, Theron, Kono, and Dix said,'' We are beyond thrilled that Vic is joining The Old Guard team. Her passion for these characters and her ambitious vision for the movie overwhelmed us all. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her." The streamer said ''The Old Guard'', which revolves around a covert team of immortal mercenaries and how they fight to keep their identity hidden, is among its most popular films to date and was seen by 78 million households in its first four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)