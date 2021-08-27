Left Menu

Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger are engaged

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:16 IST
Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger are engaged
Hollywood stars Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are reportedly engaged to be married.

A source confirmed to People magazine about the ''Walking Dead'' star and the German-American actor's engagement.

Reedus, 52, and Kruger, 45, began their relationship after they met on the set of the 2015 film ''Sky''.

But they publicly confirmed their relationship two years later in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2018.

Reedus also has a son, Mingus, from his previous relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen.

