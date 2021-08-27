Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja become parents to a baby girl
Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have been blessed with a daughter on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti announced the news of the birth of his daughter via a cute post. He also revealed that they have named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana.
"Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021," the post read. After hearing the good news, netizens poured in congratulatory wishes for the parents.
"Yaaay congratulations," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented. "Badhaiyaan," actor Nushratt Bharuccha wrote.
Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, too, expressed his happiness about the arrival of the newborn. "A new member in the fam. Best feeling," he wrote on Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti is gearing up for his upcoming release, 'Helmet'. (ANI)
