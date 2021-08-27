Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja become parents to a baby girl

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have been blessed with a daughter on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:59 IST
Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja become parents to a baby girl
Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have been blessed with a daughter on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti announced the news of the birth of his daughter via a cute post. He also revealed that they have named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana.

"Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021," the post read. After hearing the good news, netizens poured in congratulatory wishes for the parents.

"Yaaay congratulations," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented. "Badhaiyaan," actor Nushratt Bharuccha wrote.

Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, too, expressed his happiness about the arrival of the newborn. "A new member in the fam. Best feeling," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti is gearing up for his upcoming release, 'Helmet'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021