Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan set travel goals with their trip to Ladakh

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are currently vacationing in Ladakh, and Sara's Instagram posts are proof of fact that the girls are having the best time of their lives in the land of high passes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:01 IST
Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan in Ladakh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are currently vacationing in Ladakh, and Sara's Instagram posts are proof of fact that the girls are having the best time of their lives in the land of high passes. On Friday, Sara took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a string of images from her trip.

"Prakriti, Sukh, Shanti," she captioned the post. In one of the images, Sara and Radhika can be seen sharing smiles with each other while posing in front of one of the Shanti Stupa in Ladakh.

We also get to see Sara standing amid several Buddhist flags. A day ago, Sara gave us a glimpse of the famous Pangong Tso lake. She also added Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani' as the background music of the video. She also shared photographs of the terrace of her hotel, wherein she is seen capturing the scenic view of Ladakh.

It's not clear whether Sara and Radhika are in Ladakh for some work or just for a fun trip. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

